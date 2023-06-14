Lukashenka: in the Istanbul agreement between Moscow and Kyiv there were agreements on the “lease of Crimea”

The draft agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, discussed by Moscow and Kiev in the spring of 2022 in Istanbul, included agreements on Crimea and Donbass. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview in broadcast program “60 minutes” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

According to him, the relevant document, initialed by the parties to the agreement, was handed over to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even in the Crimea, there is some kind of long-term lease, in the Donbass in the east. normal contract. (…) And now it is already impossible. Now it is already the territory of Russia Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

Russia’s reaction

The words of the Belarusian President were commented by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. He said that at the Istanbul talks, agreements on the “rent of Crimea” were not discussed, since the Russian region “cannot be rented by anyone.”

See also Coronavirus Opponents of coronation blockage in central Ottawa, Canada, Helsinki police aware of protest over Finland Crimea is an integral part of the Russian Federation, it is a Russian region Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, also expressed the opinion that the Russian delegation could not agree to such a proposal during negotiations with Ukraine.

“It’s somebody wrong [сказал]. Perhaps it was an offer from Ukraine, and they heard about it as an option that they wanted to use, get for money. We definitely did not come up with such an initiative and would never come up with it, because Crimea is our territory, ”he explained.

At the same time, the parliamentarian drew attention to the fact that the negotiations in Istanbul were very difficult, since Kyiv “consistently disrupted all negotiations.”

Negotiations in Istanbul

The last face-to-face talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the end of March 2022 in Istanbul. According to their results, it was stated that Moscow received from Kyiv confirmation of its intentions to abandon the course towards joining NATO.

Later, several more rounds of negotiations took place in an online format, after which they ceased. In October 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In June, assessing the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine, Peskov said that Moscow currently does not see the prerequisites for a dialogue with Kiev.

Related materials:

Other statements by Lukashenka

The President of Belarus also said that Zelensky was trying to establish diplomatic contact with Minsk. At the same time, Lukashenka pointed out that the negotiation process was proceeding normally until the United States intervened. “The Americans found out, some friction began,” he said.

According to him, after that, Kyiv offered to hold the next round of negotiations in Istanbul, but he refused, “sending to hell” the Ukrainian delegation because of such an initiative. As the head of the republic explained, his indignation was caused by the proposal to discuss in Turkey issues relating to Ukraine and Belarus. “What are we going to Istanbul? We border on you,” the president said.

Lukashenka also noted that there are great prerequisites for ending the conflict in Ukraine, but this may be hindered by the actions of Western politicians. “But then these crazy ones from the West will create too many problems for us. And if they cross these lines (as they like to say), it will be very painful for them,” the head of state stressed.