Belarusian President Lukashenko spoke about Putin’s request to cover him

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the day before the start of a special military operation (SVO), his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin asked to cover him. The words of the Belarusian leader Telegram– Channel “Pool of the First”.

“If suddenly something happens, you cover me, please,” he quoted the request of the Russian president.

Lukashenka also admitted that he did not discuss with Putin the preparations for the SVO, about the beginning of which he only learned from the appeal of his colleague.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that even before the start of the Russian special military operation (SVO), Ukraine planned to strike at the territory of Belarus. According to him, Kyiv was preparing a strike from multiple launch rocket systems “a few minutes” before the start of the NMD.