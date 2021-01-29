President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko objects to the fact that his youngest son Nikolai went to study in Western countries. An excerpt from the conversation of the Belarusian leader with students was shown by the TV channel CTB.

“I don’t want my child and you, my children, to study in the West: this is for the Western economy, do you understand? And humanitarian [специальности в западных вузах — Ред.] – this is a brainwashing, eventually come back and become protestors. It will always be this way: they (Western universities – Ed.) Train agents of influence in our society, ”said the head of state.

According to Lukashenko, his son himself did not express a desire to study in the West.

In addition, the Belarusian leader would not like to see his son as a student at the country’s main university, the Belarusian State University.

“Not because this is a bad university. This is a strong university. I don’t want purely emotionally <...> to say that my son went to a better university. Still, they strive at our BSU to find jobs for their children. Not in this case. It is important, of course, that the university is strong, but everything depends on the person himself, especially now. Sorry for the immodesty, it doesn’t matter to him which university he will study at, ”the president added.

On November 14, 2020, Lukashenko announced that his sons would not be his successors as head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko has three sons and seven grandchildren and granddaughters. The eldest son Viktor holds the posts of Assistant to the President of Belarus for National Security, First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of the country, and is also a member of the Security Council of the Republic.

The second son Dmitry is the chairman of the central council of the Belarusian republican state-public association “Presidential Sports Club”, and the youngest son Nikolai is studying.