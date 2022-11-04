President of Belarus Lukashenko spoke about his dream of a quiet life

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his main dream. His words lead BELTA.

Lukashenka took part in the official launch ceremony for the production of compound feed and amino acids at the facilities of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation in the Minsk region. During communication with employees of the enterprise, he spoke about his desire.

“My most important dream is “there was no war.” I want you to live in peace. Let’s work and live in peace. Do not worry. Everything will work out for us,” the president said.

In July 2022, Lukashenka, in an interview with France Press, spoke about the dream of creating a pan-Slavic state. According to him, despite the fact that everyone lives in their own country, the connection between them should not be lost.