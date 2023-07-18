President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed the law “On the People’s Militia”. This was reported on Monday, July 17, at website leader of the republic.

“The document creates the legal basis for the voluntary participation of citizens in ensuring martial law, <...>, as well as additional conditions for assisting the territorial internal affairs bodies in the exercise of their powers and protecting property of all forms of ownership from criminal and other encroachments,” says in the publication.

The law was previously adopted by deputies of the House of Representatives and was approved by the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus. According to the new norms, local authorities will be engaged in the formation of volunteer detachments, the local defense council will take over the overall leadership, and the territorial internal affairs bodies will exercise direct command.

Earlier, on May 28, the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Lieutenant-General Alexander Volfovich, mentioned the upcoming decree on the people’s militia, according to which men will have to patrol settlements, if necessary, together with territorial defense units. The desire to join the ranks of the militias is also expressed by the female half of the population, he added.

The task of creating a people’s militia in Belarus was set by Commander-in-Chief Alexander Lukashenko on May 26, 2022 at a meeting with employees of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic.