President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held an informal meeting outside the city with former President of Moldova Igor Dodon and showed him “his beloved palace”, reports Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”.

It is noted that the politicians took a walk around the site, during which the Belarusian leader spoke about a farm where rabbits, horses, ostriches and other livestock are bred. Lukashenko also boasted of a one-story wooden house with a green roof and a chimney, in which he lived for some time with his son Nikolai. The head of state noted that the area of ​​the site is 37 hectares, although it does not fully belong to him.

Earlier Igor Dodon stated that he was impressed by the style of his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko. In his opinion, thanks to Lukashenko, Belarus was able to preserve and enhance the legacy of the Soviet Union and “everything he does is important for Belarus.”