President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the “color revolution” in the republic can be considered a failure, but an unprecedented challenge was thrown down to statehood, reports Sputnik Belarus.

The Belarusian leader stressed that the country was among the few where the protest against the government was declared invalid.

“And this is the choice of Belarusians who do not want to lose the country in any way,” Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka’s inauguration ceremony was held in Minsk on Wednesday. He took the oath in Belarusian, putting his hand on the country’s Constitution. After that, the head of the CEC of Belarus, Lidia Yermoshina, handed him a certificate of the president of the republic. It is noted that this is Lukashenka’s sixth term as president of the republic.

In turn, the opposition does not agree with the election results and is holding protests, which are still ongoing.

The European Parliament announced earlier that it does not recognize the results of the elections in Belarus and does not consider Alexander Lukashenko a legitimate president. The EU is preparing a package of sanctions to influence the situation in the country. Minsk, in turn, said that they are ready for retaliatory measures in case of imposition of sanctions.