President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko speculated about the Balts “blinking from under the fence”, which imposed sanctions against Minsk. BelTA informs about it.

Belarus will take economic decisions in response to the sanctions of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Lukashenko told reporters.

In his opinion, “more seasoned” countries understand that it is not worth getting involved with Minsk: Belarus may close its western borders for German cargo. Therefore, the weaker states were ordered to oppose the republic, Lukashenka is sure.

“They were given the command” face “, and they vyaknuli from under the fence. This is how I assess it, ”the president said.

On August 31, the Baltic countries banned Lukashenka and other Belarusian officials from entering. Earlier, Vilnius prepared a sanctions list of 118 Belarusian citizens, accusing them of involvement in the rigging of the August 9 presidential elections and violence against participants in mass protests. In response to this, Lukashenka promised to replace the “snickering” Lithuania.