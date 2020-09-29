In Belarus and Russia, they are sensitive to the memory of the Great Patriotic War. The statement was made by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.

“We are rightfully proud that the Belarusians and Russians, together with other peoples of the USSR, made a decisive contribution to the Victory over fascism. Therefore, today we remember the sacred event for all of us – the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, ”the Belarusian leader said.

He recalled the colossal losses that the Belarusians and Russians suffered during the war.

Lukashenko believes that the falsification of history is a real threat to the stability of society and carries the risks of national, social, and confessional divisions. He proposed to pass on the baton of memory to young people, using modern technologies, so that young people are not “imposed on false values.”

“We cannot calmly observe the attempts of individual countries to rewrite history, belittling the feat of the Soviet people, calling into question the decisive contribution of the Soviet Union to the Victory over Nazi Germany and its allies,” Lukashenko stressed.

The President thanked his Russian colleagues for the initiative shown on the site of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to recognize the Victory in World War II as the World Heritage of Humanity, and the monuments to the fighters against Nazism – the World Memorial of Humanity.

The intensification of Belarusian-Russian relations began soon after Lukashenko’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on September 14 in Sochi. Then it became known that Moscow would provide Minsk with a loan of $ 1.5 billion. In addition, the Kremlin has recognized the legitimacy of the president of a neighboring state.