President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko refused to “similar to that” depart his submit and predicted the bloodbath of his supporters within the occasion of his resignation, experiences Telegram-channel “Moscow Says”.

“I simply will not depart. I’ve been equipping Belarus for 1 / 4 of a century. I will not simply give it up. Apart from, if I depart, my supporters shall be reduce! ” – Lukashenko was quoted by the editor-in-chief of the radio station Roman Babayan, who, along with different Russian journalists, interviewed the Belarusian chief.

Earlier it was reported that Lukashenka admitted that he had “sat out a little bit” within the presidential chair. “Maybe they present me not solely from TV, however from an iron and a kettle. However solely now I can defend Belarus, ”he added.

Mass protests have been occurring in Belarus for nearly a month. They started after the presidential elections on August 9, which, in response to the CEC, Lukashenko gained with 80 % of the vote. The protesters demand the resignation of the nation’s management, the holding of recent and truthful presidential elections, the discharge of these detained for collaborating within the rallies and punishment for the safety forces who dedicated violence in opposition to the demonstrators. Lukashenko stated that new elections within the nation are potential, however solely after the brand new Structure seems.