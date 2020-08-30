Press secretary of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to a question RIA News on the whereabouts of the president showed his photograph.

In the photo published by the agency, Lukashenka reappeared in a bulletproof vest and with a machine gun in his hands at the Palace of Independence.

A protest action “March of Peace and Independence” is taking place in Minsk today, August 30. As previously reported, its participants came close to the Palace of Independence, which houses the residence of the President of Belarus. The building is surrounded by reinforced OMON units and internal troops.

Lukashenka has already appeared in front of the protesters with a machine gun in his hands. On August 23, a video was published in which the President of Belarus in a bulletproof vest flies over Minsk in a helicopter and inspects a protest rally of thousands.

Later, Lukashenko explained his appearance in public with weapons by the threat of a nuclear strike from NATO. “And you start to criticize me that I am running around the streets with a machine gun and ready to shoot at my own people. Listen, for a quarter of a century I have never pointed a finger at the people, let alone shoot, ”he said.

The protests in Belarus have been going on for three weeks, the opposition is demanding that the current government be dismissed, new presidential elections be held and the abuse of protesters in the first days of the protest should be investigated. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.