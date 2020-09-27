Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said that sanctions and other restrictive measures “are harmful to absolutely everyone.”

As reported UP, Makei said at the session of the UN General Assembly that they tried to impose a color revolution on Belarus, and now there is “external intervention aimed at undermining the state system”.

“Individual statements bordering on cynicism from a number of our western neighbors about alleged concern for the sovereignty of Belarus and its well-being are in fact nothing more than attempts to plunge the country into chaos and anarchy, which will throw Belarus in its development back for many years. Interference in our internal affairs, sanctions or other restrictive measures against Belarus will have the opposite effect and be harmful to absolutely everyone“, – said the minister.

As previously reported, Macron said what decision should be made by Lukashenka.

fifteen

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter