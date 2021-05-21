President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has proposed to get away from settlements in dollars in the internal trade of hydrocarbons in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He made the corresponding statement on Friday, May 21, at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC).

“I am sure the time has come for the EAEU to make a serious political decision to de-dollarize domestic hydrocarbon trade,” he said.

One of the primary tasks in the EAEU, according to him, is the development of coordinated measures to maintain exchange rates and ensure the security of settlements.

Lukashenko also said that the EAEU countries should step up the process of forming common energy markets. The President of Belarus noted that the use of the advantages of the mutual complementarity of the economies of the Union countries will ensure rapid and high-quality economic progress within it.

In addition to this, Lukashenko expressed confidence that the time has come for the governments of the member states of the union to agree on an algorithm according to which citizens will be able to freely move around the territory of the EAEU.

“Of course, taking measures to limit new outbreaks of coronavirus,” he said.

During his speech, the Belarusian leader warned that in the future the alliance may face deliberate sanctions pressure from the West. He pointed to the political turbulence and colossal pressure and called on the EAEU countries to think over general measures to respond to a possible increase in sanctions pressure.

“We are witnessing a systematic protracted sanctions pressure on our states and, first of all, on our main state – Russia,” the politician said.

The Belarusian leader admitted that over time, sanctions may affect other EAEU states, and not only trade relations and the banking and financial sphere, but also industrial cooperation and logistics chains may be under attack.

Already now, according to him, the EAEU countries need to think over measures to respond to possible sanctions.

The day before, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to discuss the fight against COVID-19 and integration issues at a meeting of the SEEC. It was emphasized that we are talking about discussing the main directions of development of the Eurasian economic integration for 2021–2022, as well as issues of trade and economic cooperation with key foreign partners of the EurAsEC.

In addition, during the meeting, it is possible to make decisions aimed at improving the efficiency of the functioning of the single union market.