President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that there would be no hesitation on the use of nuclear weapons if aggression was committed against the republic. Writes about it BelTA June 13th.

As the president explained, tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) were placed in Belarus as a deterrent to prevent a possible invasion of the territory of the republic. The Belarusian leader called aggression the only reason for the use of this type of weapon.

“God forbid I have to make a decision on the use of these weapons in modern times. But there will be no hesitation, if only there is aggression against us,” Lukashenka said.

At the same time, he stressed that it is unlikely that any state would want to fight a country that has such weapons.

The fact that Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime became known on March 25. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said then, the Russian Federation does not transfer its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but does the same as the United States. He noted that the United States has allies in certain countries and is preparing their carriers and crews for the use of nuclear-type weapons, in connection with this, the Russian side will do the same.

On May 25, Lukashenka announced the start of the transfer of non-strategic nuclear weapons to the territory of the republic. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the transfer of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system to Belarus, adding that control over nuclear weapons and the decision on their use remain with Moscow.

Later, on June 9, at an informal meeting with Lukashenka in Sochi, Putin announced that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic would begin immediately after the preparation of facilities for him was completed in early July. The Russian leader noted that all relevant preparations are going according to plan.