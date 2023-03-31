Lukashenka promised to deal with the Belarusian tennis player Sabalenka who lost to Romania

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the defeat of tennis player Arina Sobolenko to Romanian Sorana Kyrsta in the quarterfinals of the WTA-1000 tournament in Miami. This is reported “Championship”.

“Lost six double faults in the last game and didn’t even hit the court very well. I will deal with her about this,” Lukashenka promised.

The second racket of the world Belarusian Sobolenko lost to Kyrsta, who occupies the 74th place in the WTA ranking, on March 29. The Romanian won in two sets with a score of 6:4, 6:4. Sobolenko made six double faults during the meeting.

Sobolenko won the Australian Open Grand Slam in January of this year. The athlete also has 12 titles in WTA tournaments.