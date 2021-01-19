President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in Epiphany bathing. The relevant personnel were at the disposal Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”.

In common footage, the Belarusian leader in a long white shirt plunged into the hole three times with his head. The process was accompanied by the barking of his spitz. After that, he delivered a religious address.

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin plunged into an ice hole in the Moscow region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that the head of state has been plunging into the hole for Epiphany for several years.

The Baptism of the Lord with traditional bathing is celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Church on the night of January 19.