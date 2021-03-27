During a protest rally organized by the opposition in Minsk, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in a hockey match against the team of the Minsk region. Lukashenka’s team won with a score of 9: 2. This was reported on March 27 by the agency BelTA…

Despite the fact that a protest action has already begun in the capital of Belarus and several people were detained in the city, the President of Belarus did not cancel the game in the framework of the amateur tournament.

According to the material, Alyaksandr Lukashenka scored in the match by assisting in scoring goals, while his youngest son Nikolai scored two goals.

Meanwhile, security officials and special equipment are on duty on the streets of the capital. The head of the Investigative Committee for Minsk, Sergei Pasco, said that a criminal case was opened on the fact of extremist calls on Telegram channels to participate in unauthorized rallies on March 27.

Pascoe clarified that people who took part in the protests will be prosecuted.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Lukashenka won for the sixth time, gaining more than 80% of the votes according to the CEC, massive opposition protests began in the country.

Then Lukashenka appealed to the Belarusians not to take to the streets, as they need to “take their heads in hand”, calm down and give the authorities an opportunity to put things in order, “to deal with those who came here.”