President of Belarus Lukashenko pardons former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Roman Protasevich

Belarusian journalist and former editor-in-chief of the opposition NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich announced his pardon. His words transmits agency “BelTA”. He said that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed the relevant documents on May 16.

Of course, I am very happy… First of all, I am extremely grateful to the country and personally to the president for such a decision. Hope it only gets better Roman Protasevichformer editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA

Editor-in-chief of Russia Today TV channel Margarita Simonyan statedthat in order to be released, the journalist had to “surrender everyone, including the bride.” According to her, he showed “the true face of any leader of any color revolution.”

Protasevich’s ex-fiancee, Russian Sofia Sapega, who was detained with him, is serving a sentence of six years in prison in a Belarusian penal colony. She was found guilty of committing acts aimed at inciting social hatred and discord, as well as illegally collecting and disseminating information about private life. On May 24, hearings on her extradition to Russia will be held in the Presnensky Court of Moscow.

Protasevich – freedom, Lukashenka – the image of a humanist

Russian political scientist Sergei Markov convincedthat Protasevich had to cooperate with the Belarusian special services. “He knew a lot, he wrote and told everything for more than a year. All these thousands are taken into development, ”he said.

Pardoned because he surrendered all the agents of Poland and the United States in Belarus and Russia, which he knew Sergey Markovpolitical scientist

Candidate of Political Sciences Stanislav Byshok told Lente.ru that by pardoning the oppositionist, President Lukashenko creates the image of a person capable of publicly displaying humanism. In addition, Protasevich actively cooperated with the investigation and praised the authorities. “After all this, there was no point in keeping him in prison, he not only ‘reformed’, but also had a positive impact on Lukashenka’s image,” he added.

Byshok believes that the released journalist can play the role of a repentant oppositionist, who will be periodically invited to TV broadcasts, round tables and meetings with youth.

Protasevich understands that his pardon is not final, and he can go to prison at any time, we are talking about a non-democratic system Stanislav Byshokpolitical scientist

Trial in the NEXTA case

On May 3, Roman Protasevich was sentenced to 8 years in prison. According to the prosecution, all the defendants in the case related to the activities of the NEXTA Telegram channel sought to seize state power and published materials with destructive purposes. The state prosecution requested ten years in prison for Protasevich, 20 years in a penal colony for the founder of the project, Stepan Putilo, and 19 years in prison for former editor Yan Rudik. The investigation notes that the defendants participated in organizing protests and ensured the growth of protest moods in the society of Belarus.

It is known that Putilo is currently in Poland, and Minsk cannot satisfy the demands for the extradition of the oppositionist. Rudik also left the territory of Belarus.

Sapieha’s relatives called Protasevich a goat

Aunt Sofia Sapieha, a friend of a journalist, emotionally reacted to the release of Protasevich: “Our girl is drawn to all this. And this goat (Roman Protasevich – approx. “Tapes.ru”) – there are no other words. Bastard! And he married, and they pardoned him. I have goosebumps. I do not understand what is going on”.

Sapieha was charged with committing crimes in August-September 2020, during the riots in Belarus. She was charged with crimes under Part 1 of Article 293 (“Organization of mass riots”) and Part 1 of Article 342 (“Group actions grossly violating public order”) of the Criminal Code of Belarus.

Protasevich and Sapieha were detained at the Minsk airport in May 2021. The oppositionist and his girlfriend flew from Athens to Vilnius. The Ryanair plane they were on board received a message about a mine attack, and Lukashenka ordered two MiG-29 fighters to fly into the air to escort the aircraft to Minsk airport. This was the reason for the introduction of extensive sanctions against Belarus by Western countries, which included, among other things, the restriction of air traffic.