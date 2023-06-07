President of Belarus Lukashenko pardoned Russian woman Sapega convicted in the republic

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned a Russian woman Sofya Sapega convicted in the republic. About it informs BELTA.

It is reported that the girl was handed over to the delegation of Primorsky Krai, headed by Governor Oleg Kozhemyako. “According to our request, Alexander Grigoryevich signed a pardon decree yesterday,” he said.

Sapieha thanked the head of state for the pardon, calling it a “gift” for her and her family.

“It was not given to many, but I was really very lucky,” she said.

Sofya Sapega was detained on May 23, 2021, together with the former chief editor of the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich. The plane, on which the couple flew to Vilnius, landed urgently in Minsk. Sapieha soon admitted that she ran a Telegram channel that published the personal data of the security forces. In May 2022, the court sentenced the girl to six years in a penal colony.

On May 22, Lukashenka pardoned Protasevich. Sapieha’s relatives reacted to this news, calling the Russian woman’s ex-boyfriend a “goat” and a “bastard.”