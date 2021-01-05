President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, speaking to the workers of the Minsk plant “Horizon”, called the true cause of the coronavirus pandemic. Reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Belarus”.

“Society received a coronavirus from nature in response to a boorish attitude towards it. The Lord has punished, ”he said.

Lukashenko believes that “if we do not have harmony with nature, we will be unhealthy and children will be poor.”

On December 29, the Ministry of Health of Belarus announced the start of vaccination of the population with the Russian drug against coronavirus Sputnik V. The first to be vaccinated will be medical workers, teachers and other specialists who have to contact a lot with people. Vaccination will be voluntary.

According to the latest data, 201,831 people were infected with coronavirus in Belarus, 1,461 patients died.

The country’s authorities closed land borders amid the pandemic. At the same time, strict quarantine restrictions were not introduced in Belarus. Lukashenko attributed this decision to economic reasons. He called the situation around the pandemic psychosis and suggested treating the coronavirus with sports activities on the ice arena, working on a tractor, fire smoke, a goat, a bathhouse, vodka and butter.