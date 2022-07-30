President of Belarus Lukashenko named the names of his possible successors

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during a working trip to the Slutsk region, named the names of his possible successors. This is reported Telegram– Channel “Pool of the First”.

As the head of state stated, it is necessary that “two or three people stand behind you.” “These should be strong, professional and understanding guys,” Lukashenka said.

Among the potential candidates for the presidency, he pointed out the new ambassador of Belarus to Russia, Dmitry Krutoy, and the head of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee, Alexander Turchin.

Earlier, Lukashenka spoke about the dream of creating a pan-Slavic state. “I have always said since the 90s that there are Slavic states. I saw Poles, Slovaks, Bulgarians and others there, too,” he said.