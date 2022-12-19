Lukashenka: industry and working conditions became the main topics of negotiations with Putin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko named the main topics of negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to him, the most important topics were the development of industry, as well as equal working conditions in the market of the Union State. RIA News.

“The main issue is not oil and gas, but industrial policy: not to create parallel production facilities, cooperation, so that no one will tilt us,” the Belarusian leader said.

He noted that it is important to ensure that the same situation does not occur as with Western companies, which at one point decided to leave the Russian and Belarusian markets. Lukashenka stressed that he had agreed that Russia and Belarus would act on an equal footing.

Earlier, he said that he was satisfied with the decision on the formation of prices for natural gas supplies from Russia. The head of state called the price fixed by both states profitable for Minsk, noting that Moscow is meeting and helping Belarus a lot in this matter.