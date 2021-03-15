President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expects that the aspirations for solidarity, mutual understanding and social harmony, enshrined in the country’s fundamental law, will become the benchmarks for fellow citizens. About this on Monday, March 15, writes press service of the head of state, citing the congratulations of the Belarusian leader on the Constitution Day.

According to Lukashenko, “the Basic Law, adopted at the turn of the epochs, consolidated the historical right of the Belarusian people to live in a sovereign country, to create a free, fair society in which the state guarantees social protection and equal opportunities for every person and every family”.

The head of state noted that strict observance of constitutional norms allows young citizens to develop a respectful attitude to legal traditions, instill responsibility for the future of their state and ensure the continuity of generations.

Lukashenko, speaking at the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly on February 12, said that a referendum on the draft of an updated constitution of the country could be held in conjunction with local elections in January 2022.

The day before, the Belarusian leader said that the draft of the country’s new Constitution would be ready within a year. He noted that the project will be publicly discussed by the end of the year, and the last, third edition of the updated basic law of the country will be submitted to a referendum in early 2022.

On the same day, the Belarusian president announced the opportunity to think about adjusting the Constitution and the distribution of powers of power.