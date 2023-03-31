President of Belarus Lukashenko said that the situation in Ukraine must be stopped by a truce

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the situation in Ukraine should be stopped by a truce through negotiations without preconditions. He called this way of resolving the conflict in his message to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly, the broadcast is BelTA.

“I will try to risk suggesting a cessation of hostilities,” the politician said. The Belarusian leader clarified that it is necessary to declare a truce without the right to move equipment, regroup troops and transfer weapons from both sides.

Lukashenka believes that negotiations should be started right now, before the conflict escalates. He noted that the Russian military-industrial complex is unfolding at full capacity. On the other hand, there is Ukraine, which the West can arm with technology.

This Russian cart, by inertia, if it rolls, it will not seem a little. On the other hand, if Ukraine is stuffed with Western weapons, there will no longer be Soviet ones left, if the military undergoes retraining, there will also be an armada. And we will not lose half a million killed and maimed Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

Lukashenko predicted the start of the third world war because of the Ukrainian crisis

The President of Belarus stressed that the efforts of the West, in particular the United States and its allies, “unleashed a full-scale war to the last Ukrainian.” In his opinion, the transition to a global armed conflict can only be prevented through negotiations. The politician noted that “a third world war with nuclear fires loomed on the horizon.”

In addition, Western countries are conducting full-scale training of forces for the invasion of Belarus. Lukashenka called their goal the destruction of the republic. According to him, the hot conflicts that have occurred in recent decades have arisen because of the desire of Western representatives to subjugate the whole world. The head of Belarus drew attention to the fact that the armed conflict in Ukraine will not stop “until the overseas master gives the go-ahead.”

Related materials:

In addition, as he claims, “ideological bombs” were planted in all the former republics of the USSR, and now they are detonating. Lukashenka said that entire peoples were under external control, carried away by the ideas of a new order and a perfect society. As a result of the influence of soft cultural power, while the people are fighting with themselves, the country’s lands and resources are being taken over by foreign corporations, the politician added.

The Belarusian leader also explained the inclusion of Crimea into Russia by Ukraine’s trend towards joining NATO. In addition, Kyiv offered the alliance to place its military bases on the territory of the country. Moscow was forced to take this step because of the extreme security threat, the President of Belarus stressed. He urged to remember that the inclusion of the peninsula into the Russian Federation took place without a single shot being fired.

Lukashenko announced his readiness to deploy nuclear weapons to protect Russia and Belarus

The head of the republic confirmed his readiness to negotiate with Russia on the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons on its territory, if necessary. According to Lukashenko, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop at nothing to protect states.

The politician assured that any encroachments on Belarus and its military and civilian infrastructure would be answered “to the fullest.” He also told the people of the country not to worry about peace.

Putin and Lukashenko will discuss issues related to security at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. The agreement between Moscow and Minsk to place tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus became known on March 26.

See also War, Germany sides with Putin. "No to the Russian gas embargo" On April 3, we start training crews. And on July 1, we are completing the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Lukashenka also responded to the allegation that he “fell under Putin” and denied it. The interaction of Belarus with Russia is of a multifaceted nature, at the center of which is the construction of the Union State, he stressed.

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin believes that Lukashenka’s proposal to declare a truce without the right to regroup troops is worthy of attention. The senator called the politician’s ideas correct. In turn, the Kremlin allowed Putin to discuss the proposal for a truce with the leader of Belarus. At the same time, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov indicated that nothing changes in the context of Ukraine and the NWO will continue.

The politician first spoke about the unique moment for ending the conflict in Ukraine in February. The Belarusian president said that there might not be another such situation.