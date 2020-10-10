President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited the KGB pre-trial detention center and talked with the members of the Coordination Council, representatives of the opposition. The meeting was also attended by ex-presidential candidate Viktor Babariko. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”.

The conversation lasted over four hours. Lukashenka, as the channel writes, wanted to hear the opinions of everyone. At the same time, the content of the conversation is not disclosed. It is known that the president uttered the phrase: “You can’t write the Constitution on the street.”

Earlier, the President of Belarus revealed the details of the departure of his rival in the presidential elections Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to Lithuania. He said that Tikhanovskaya allegedly cried on his shoulder and asked to help her leave the country. Lukashenka said that the Belarusian special services had information that they wanted to make a “sacred sacrifice” of Tikhanovskaya.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus since August. The participants demand the resignation of Lukashenka, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation.