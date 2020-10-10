President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who spoke about his nobility the day before, spent last morning in the KGB pre-trial detention center. The corresponding message appeared in the Telegram channel Pool of the first.

As follows from subsequent reports, in the pre-trial detention center, he talked for four and a half hours with representatives of the opposition imprisoned there.

“The goal of the president is to hear the opinions of everyone. However, the content of the conversation was kept secret by the participants by a common decision, ” – Lukashenka said.

Together with Lukashenko, Viktor and Eduard Babariko, Lilia Vlasova, Yuri Voskresensky, Vitaly Shklyarov, Kirill Baday and Dmitry Rabtsevich were captured.

It is significant that immediately after Lukashenka’s meeting with the opposition, the SIZO administration allowed a telephone conversation between Svetlana and Sergei Tikhanovskikh.

“This is the first conversation in 4 months, in 134 days. Details – later “, – wrote she’s on Telegram.

Let us remind you that the famous Belarusian musician Sergei Mikhalok reproached Svetlana Tikhanovskaya for inaction.

Photo https://istochnik.info/

85

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter