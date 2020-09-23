Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, commenting on the inauguration of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the preparations for which were not advertised, called it a “farce”.

“Secretly from the people, Lukashenka tried to hold his own inauguration. We all understand what’s going on. This attempt to recognize himself as legitimate only led to the fact that the previous powers were completed, and the people did not give him a new mandate. This so-called inauguration is, of course, a farce. In fact, today Lukashenka just retired “, – said Tikhanovskaya, who called herself “the only leader elected by the Belarusian people”.

Recalling her recent visit to Brussels, she added that the European Union supports the people of Belarus and “is ready to provide real assistance.”

Meanwhile, the press service of Alexander Lukashenko is publishing a video of the inauguration ceremony.

After this event, regular protests began in different parts of Minsk …

As previously reported by “FACTS”, Germany, Lithuania and Slovakia announced that they did not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the President of Belarus, even despite the inauguration.

Photo from the website of the President of Belarus.

108

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter