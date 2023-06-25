Yevgeny Prigozhin: PMC “Wagner” fighters deployed columns and returned to field camps

The head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted the proposal of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of convoys of PMC equipment in Russia. This was reported in the press service of Lukashenka.

Negotiations between Lukashenka and Prigozhin continued all day

The President of Belarus, as noted in his press service, held talks with Prigozhin in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the conversation, an agreement was developed, which implies security guarantees for the fighters of a private military company.

We came to agreements on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted the proposal of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of armed persons of the Wagner company in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate tensions press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Prigozhin confirmed the agreement and announced the turn of PMC units

By words Prigozhin, the Wagnerites turn their columns, which were heading towards Moscow, and go in the opposite direction to field camps.

“In a day, we walked, not reaching 200 kilometers, to Moscow. During this time, we have not shed a single drop of the blood of our fighters. Now is the moment when blood can be shed,” he said.

Putin and Lukashenko phoned

After negotiations with Prigozhin, Lukashenka talked on the phone with Putin. The President of Belarus informed his Russian colleague about the agreements reached with the head of the PMC.

Putin thanked the President of Belarus for his work to de-escalate the situation around a private military company, TASS notes.

Soldiers of PMC “Wagner” almost immediately began to prepare for departure from Rostov-on-Don

Near the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD), they began to start tanks and load ammunition, and the fighters of a private military company began to gather at the headquarters building to leave.

How told one of the Wagnerites, a PMC, plans to leave Rostov-on-Don for a field camp in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), the time of departure of the units is still unknown.

Criminal case against Prigozhin dismissed

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov announced the termination of the criminal case against the founder of the PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin. According to him, Prigozhin will leave for Belarus, and the Wagner PMC fighters who participated in the rebellion will not be prosecuted.

Previously, Putin made an appeal because of the rebellion Prigozhin

The head of state on Saturday morning, June 24, called the organizers of the armed rebellion traitors. The President said that the Russian Armed Forces and other government agencies received the necessary orders, and promised to defend the country in order to protect the constitutional order and the life, security and freedom of citizens.

The fact that the forces of PMC “Wagner” are in Rostov-on-Don became known on June 24. They occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD), and set up military posts on the streets of the city.

In a number of regions, traffic was restricted on the highways. We know about incidents in Voronezh – there was a major fire at the oil depot. Officially, the cause of the incident was not named. Local residents shared footage showing how a Ka-52 combat helicopter flies near the oil depot, after which the object lights up. It is also known about the hard landing of a helicopter of federal forces, why it happened is not specified.

There were reports of the movement of convoys with people and military equipment of PMC “Wagner” towards Moscow. In the capital, they began to take measures – to set up checkpoints and arm the police. Also, in connection with the introduced CTO regime, Monday, June 26, was declared a day off.