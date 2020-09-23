The Belarusian customs office has stopped letting any Polish goods into the country. Gazeta Wyborcza writes about it.

According to the newspaper, “a pack of coffee, chocolates, even a roll of toilet paper” cannot be transported across the border. Customs officers give tourists an ultimatum: either they throw away Polish purchases, or return with them to Poland. However, they refuse to explain on the basis of which act such a decision was made.

The newspaper suggests that the ban is intended to save the dwindling foreign exchange reserves of Minsk. In addition, by this step, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko wants to show that his statement on closing the borders with Poland and Lithuania is not empty words. On September 17, he said that because of the threat of war, he was forced to “put half the army under arms,” ​​block the western state border and take the border with “fraternal” Ukraine under increased control.

In Belarus, for the seventh week, mass protests continue over the official results of the presidential elections, according to which Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote. The protesters demand his resignation and a new vote. Lukashenka himself claims that the West is behind what is happening and wants to destroy Belarus.