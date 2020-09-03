President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got into the database of the site “Peacemaker”. Information about this published on the project website.

“An accomplice of terrorists and Russian invaders,” says the description of his profile on the website. Lukashenko is accused of refusing to extradite to Ukraine the detained fighters of the Wagner private military company (PMC).

In addition, the authors cite the interview of former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to the Polish edition of Onet as the reason for including Lukashenko in the Myrotvorets database, in which he told about what Lukashenka told him about the plan to become the president of the united Ukraine and Belarus. The authors of “Peacemaker” characterize this idea as “an attempt on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Tusk said that Lukashenka put forward such an idea in 2014. The Belarusian leader then hinted that this was the only way to “stop Russia’s aggressive intentions.”

On July 29, 33 Russians were detained in Belarus. The authorities announced that they are members of the Wagner private military company (PMC) and were preparing riots. It turned out that some of them have Ukrainian passports and fought in the Donbass. Kiev requested their extradition, but the detainees returned to Russia.

The “Peacemaker” publishes information about people whom the authors of the resource consider separatists or “agents of the Kremlin.” The site does not have an official status, but those who come to it may not be allowed to enter Ukraine. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission urged authorities to close the site.