Lukashenka gave Borisov bread and favorite fat of the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Shoigu

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to the cosmonaut training center named after. Yury Gagarina presented the General Director of Roskosmos Yury Borisov with freshly baked bread and lard. Writes about it RIA News.

The Belarusian leader stressed that this is the favorite fat of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

According to Lukashenka, after returning from a business trip abroad, the delegation liked the bread they were given, but experts forbade eating it because of the large number of flavorings. After that, he suggested that the producers of the republic do something similar.

“Seven enterprises have been made for you. They baked it this morning,” Lukashenka said, handing out pastries.

On December 24, Lukashenko arrived on a working visit to Russia. He visited Belarusian girls in the Star City near Moscow, who are preparing for a flight into space.