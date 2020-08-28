President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the statement of Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the creation of a reserve of security forces in Russia for possible assistance to Minsk, BelTA informs.

“You heard yesterday the statement of our neighbor and my good friend. This is not because the Russians want to protect Belarus. Listen, we’ll defend ourselves. But the Russian president and I understand what can happen if we miss, ”Lukashenka said.

According to him, Belarus can turn into a theater of military operations, since for the West it is a “springboard” to Russia. “Only not in the same way as Hitler threw the Army Group Center on Moscow. Technologies are different. It is necessary to break this existing government, to slip in another, which will appeal to a foreign state to bring in troops and provide support, ”Lukashenka explained.

He added that the West in Belarus needs a market to sell its products.

On August 27, Putin said that at the request of Lukashenko, a reserve of law enforcement officers had been formed in Russia, which, if necessary, would provide assistance to Belarus. However, it can only be used if the situation in the republic gets out of control.

In Belarus, for the third week, mass protests have continued over the official results of the presidential election on August 9, according to which Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote.