The current President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, closed the borders with two neighboring countries – Poland and Lithuania – because of the threat of war. He stated this during an unexpected visit to the women’s forum “For Belarus”, BelTA informs.

According to him, these two countries actively support the protests in Belarus, so he was forced to “put half the army under arms” and block the western state border, as well as to take the border with “fraternal” Ukraine under increased control.

Honestly, we do not know what they (Poland and Lithuania) will throw out further. We understand that there are very few techniques left in their arsenal before starting a hot war President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko stressed that he, together with Russian Defense Minister and President Vladimir Putin, discussed the defense of the common Union State and planned a new, second stage of the recently completed joint exercises “Slavic Brotherhood”. In addition, he publicly addressed the citizens of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine with an appeal to stop the “crazy politicians” and prevent the region from turning into a theater of war.

Earlier, Lukashenko told the press about what he talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Sochi on September 14. According to the head of the Belarusian state, he proposed to continue holding joint exercises, despite the negative reaction from third countries.

Also close to Lukashenka’s press service, the “Pool of the First” Telegram channel published a fragment of the talks between the President of Belarus and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, where the politician asks to supply new types of weapons to Minsk. However, later Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied this information, reported RIA News…

In general, there is a lot of interaction between the military-industrial complex of the two countries, which just fits into our bilateral relations as a whole. But in the wording you said, no. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the supply of new weapons to Belarus

On August 24, it became known that Belarus will purchase several units of new military equipment from Russia – these are armored personnel carriers and Mi-35M combat helicopters, and will also update the air defense system until 2025. Minsk also signed contracts for the repair and maintenance of military equipment.

Earlier, the President of Belarus has repeatedly resented the fact that NATO exercises are taking place on the territory of Poland and Lithuania.

Lukashenka first spoke in detail about the threat of military aggression in August, after telephone talks with Putin. According to him, then he informed Moscow about the possible transfer of American aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons to the borders of Belarus from Berlin. The joint group of Russia and Belarus will be able to respond to the threat, he stressed then.

After the meeting between Lukashenka and Putin, it became known that the Russian president had given an order to the military, participating in the exercises on the territory of the neighboring state, to return to their places of permanent deployment.

In addition, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine are the main organizers and sponsors of the Belarusian protest, which has been going on for the sixth week, Lukashenko said. He has repeatedly stated this publicly and spoke at meetings with the leadership of Russia. In particular, he touched upon the topic of protests and foreign interference at the latest talks in Sochi. Putin also expressed Moscow’s position on the Belarusian crisis and stressed that the Belarusians should independently, “without outside prompts,” sort out the situation in the country and come to an agreement.

In addition, during the public part of the meeting, the President of Belarus said that the situation with the rallies in the country is calmer than the media sees. “There are red lines (…) which no one has the right to cross. So far, no one has violated these red lines, ”Lukashenka said. After that, it became known that Russia was also disbanding the security forces reserve, which was created at the request of the Belarusian side within the framework of the obligations under the treaty on the Union State.