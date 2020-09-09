Most people who ended up within the detention middle identified for torturing prisoners in Minsk had been aggressive and rushed on the guards themselves. This was said by the present President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with Russian media, which was printed in Youtube-channel RT.

Based on the pinnacle of state, a marginal contingent was dropped at the detention middle on Akrestsin Avenue, individuals who had been convicted many instances, whom he would name “urkas”. “And after they had been drunk and stoned, and there have been 60 % of them, they rushed at these guys (the jail employees – approx. “Lenta.ru”), and naturally they answered them, ”Lukashenka stated.

He added that the bruises on the prisoners had been gone, and among the safety forces are nonetheless “damaged”. As well as, Lukashenko harassed, the press was primarily proven torture victims with painted bruises. “Now we see that some women had their clergymen painted with blue paint. What, you have not seen that? We are able to present you this footage, ”the president stated.

Lukashenka additionally believes that the riot law enforcement officials didn’t take part within the beatings, however “defended not solely the nation, however me as nicely,” subsequently he can’t condemn them.

Protests in Belarus proceed for the fifth week. One of many principal calls for of the disaffected, along with the resignation of your complete management of the nation and the holding of repeated presidential elections, is to convey to justice the safety officers who participated within the brutal dispersal of the primary rallies and torture of prisoners.

As eyewitnesses of those occasions and individuals who obtained numerous accidents throughout detentions advised Lente.ru earlier, not solely males, but additionally ladies and adolescents grew to become victims of beatings in police stations and paddy wagons, and the situations of detention of individuals within the detention middle on Akrestsin Avenue resembled punishments for prisoners of the focus camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. On September 1, the UN introduced that a whole bunch of instances of torture and ill-treatment of individuals had been recorded in Belarus solely on the primary day of the protests on August 9, whereas the brutal crackdowns utilizing particular tools continued till August 12 inclusive. In whole, about seven thousand individuals had been detained within the first days, 4 had been killed.