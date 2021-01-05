President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that coronavirus is God’s punishment for humanity’s attitude to the environment. The leader of the republic made such a statement on Tuesday, January 5, during a meeting with the labor collective of the “Horizont” enterprise in Minsk.

“In his message (New Year’s address – Ed.) <...> the main message was that the Lord probably punished us with the coronavirus, that we just treat nature in a boorish way. If we do not have harmony with nature, we will be unhealthy, and our children will be poor, ”Lukashenka quotes BelTA.

According to the President of Belarus, a number of European countries have already determined the deadlines for when cars with internal combustion engines should disappear from the streets. The republic has a chance to do it earlier, Lukashenka noted.

“And we will do it,” he stressed.

The Belarusian leader recalled that for these purposes, among other things, the Belarusian NPP electricity will be used. The station will also allow significant savings on the purchase of imported natural gas, he is sure.

At the end of July 2020, Lukashenko said that he had suffered from COVID-19 asymptomatically. In March, he noted that the coronavirus infection “shook up” the health care system in Belarus.

On December 26, Lukashenka announced that he was not going to be vaccinated against COVID-19. At the same time, he noted that citizens wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus will be given a choice of 5-6 vaccines.