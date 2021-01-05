President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the coronavirus pandemic arose as a result of human neglect of nature and is a punishment for humanity. Sputnik Belarus.

“If we do not have harmony with nature, we will be unhealthy and our children will be poor,” the source quotes the Belarusian leader.

He drew attention to the importance of environmental issues to ensure a healthy future for children, in connection with which the country launched a campaign to expand the use of electricity in various areas, including transport and heating.

Lukashenko pointed out that already now new residential buildings are being transferred to electricity, and the production of electric vehicles has begun in Belarus. In addition, he recalled that electric buses are already actively used in the field of urban transport.

Earlier, Lukashenko signed a decree declaring 2021 the Year of National Unity in Belarus. This decision was made in order to consolidate society and unite the Belarusian people on the basis of the ideas of the country’s sovereignty and independence.