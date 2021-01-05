President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were “tightly herded” into one team in the political arena. Reported by TASS…

The head of state noted that the leaders of the countries also play hockey in the same team.

Earlier on January 5, Lukashenka gave advice to all his haters. “If you do not like the current president, then only elections can resolve this issue. Only elections. I say this, no matter how anyone likes it, ”he said, speaking to the workers of the Minsk plant“ Gorizont ”.

On November 24, Lukashenko announced that Belarus is interested in a multi-vector policy and effective cooperation with other countries, including Western ones. He stressed that economic and political pressure on Minsk from foreign states should be excluded.

Throughout 2019 and the first half of 2020, before the presidential elections, which triggered the start of mass protests in Belarus, Lukashenka repeatedly declared the need to pursue a multi-vector policy and build an independent country. He regularly complained about the “imperial manners” of Russia, criticizing the integration project within the framework of the Union State.

However, in early September, when negotiations began with the Russian leadership over the protests in Belarus, gas and oil prices, and a $ 1.5 billion loan, Lukashenko said that the expansion of cooperation with the EU and the United States was the result of a misunderstanding on the part of Russia. “I had to save the country, I had to survive, while I was not understood,” he said.

In Belarus, for the fifth month, mass protests have continued, which began after the presidential elections on August 9. According to the official results, Lukashenka, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote. The opposition considers the elections to be rigged.