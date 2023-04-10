Lukashenka, at a meeting with Shoigu, called for Belarus to be equated with the territory of the Russian Federation under protection

In the event of aggression from outside Belarus, it is necessary that Russia defend it. The head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, asked about this during negotiations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Minsk, transmits BELTA.

He recalled that he had previously met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It raised the issue of the security of Belarus. In particular, they spoke about the non-fulfillment of security guarantees, which were given in the framework of the Budapest Memorandum, on the part of the West.

“In general, it sounded at the talks in such a way that in case of aggression against Belarus, the Russian Federation defends Belarus as its own territory. These are the ones we need (guarantees – approx. “Tapes.ru”) security,” Lukashenka stated.

On April 10, the President of Belarus met with Sergei Shoigu in Minsk. The visit of the Russian minister to the neighboring republic was discussed at the meeting between Lukashenka and Putin.