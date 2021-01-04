President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko approved 2021 as the Year of National Unity, he signed the corresponding decree on Monday, January 4, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.

“This decision was made in order to consolidate society, unite the Belarusian people on the basis of the ideas of the country’s sovereignty and independence,” the press service reports. BelTA…

In accordance with the decree, the Council of Ministers, together with the regional executive committees and the Minsk City Executive Committee, will have to develop and approve an action plan for the Year of National Unity, as well as ensure coordination of the activities of state bodies and various organizations to implement the plan.

Lukashenka made a proposal to hold the Year of National Unity in the country during his New Year’s address to citizens. According to him, the residents of the republic, against the background of the challenges of 2020, expressed a desire “to return to Belarus as it was a year earlier.”

“I, of course, am glad that you appreciated what you have achieved, but we will not return to the past. <...> All of us, who see the world in different ways, should realize that we have a single value – a piece of land in the center of Europe. No other is given. And in the name of preserving it for children, let’s turn the page of the past and together we will write a new chapter of independent Belarus. Let’s make next year the year of national unity, ”Lukashenka said.

On December 31, the Belarusian leader called himself on duty in the country for the New Year. He stressed that he is a non-drinker and will spend New Year’s Eve “as usual.”