President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the introduction of censorship on social networks around the world. He stated this at a meeting with students, BelTA informs.

Lukashenko explained that the restrictions will not start from Belarus. “Probably, the one who gave birth to this snake and released it from the bottle should begin this process. We can’t do this at all. If we close one direction, we will get out in another, ”he said.

The President of Belarus called for the most severe ban on interference in private life and destruction of the social and political system of the state. “Thanks to social networks and messengers, we can now create a planetary revolution,” Lukashenka said.

According to him, “such events are controlled through these networks.” “As it was with us: everything was controlled from the territory of Poland and Lithuania. So yes, we are on the verge of making these decisions. But they should come from the mighty of this world, ”Lukashenka said.

At the same time, he added that in the coming months in this area, the Belarusian authorities will take additional measures to protect the interests of the state and the people.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, officially won 80 percent of the vote. This sparked massive protests across the country that have lasted for almost six months.