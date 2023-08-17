President of Belarus Lukashenko: Russia underestimated the situation in Ukraine at the beginning of the NWO

Russia underestimated the situation at the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), hoping that Ukraine would not fight. With such a statement in an interview with journalist Diana Panchenko spoke President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, video available on Youtube.

According to the Belarusian leader, the Russian command was not ready to resist Ukraine. “This was most likely an underestimation of the situation,” Lukashenka stressed.