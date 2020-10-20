In Belarus, where security officials continue to harshly detain participants in mass protests, they announced the creation of voluntary squads to help local police.

As reported “German Wave”, the head of the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs of the Minsk City Executive Committee Ivan Kubrakov announced the recruitment of people. According to him, “any citizen can take part in the maintenance of public order together with the employees of the internal affairs bodies.” In this case, volunteers will receive “financial incentives.”

In turn, oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the security forces to go over to the side of the people and until October 25, when the next mass rally is planned in Belarus (People’s Ultimatum, – Auth.), “To take the side of the people” and not “tarnish the honor of the uniform”.

Meanwhile “Belt” quotes the words of Alexander Lukashenko, who threatened the protesters: “It’s bad that they are wandering around Minsk, bad that they are behaving insolently. But we changed our tactics. – We will find everyone in a calm mode. Modern means allow us to do this, which, by the way, we are doing. And everyone will be responsible for their deeds. I’m not threatening here. We are working in this direction. And it has a certain effect. “

Earlier, the Belarusian security forces promised to “humanely” use service weapons, including firearms, against the protesters.

