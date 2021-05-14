President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko accused the opposition of wanting to embezzle money collected by citizens for the repair of a Catholic church in Budslav, damaged in a fire. BelTA informs about it.

Lukashenka urged not to rush to restore the church and attract specialists who will determine what work will be required. Without the state, it will be impossible to do anything, the president is sure.

“But these same“ incredible ”ones again say: we will collect money. The veterans have already been “collected”. I just don’t know where the money is. And here they say: we will collect. They won’t collect anything. They will simply announce to people, they will take money away from people and divide it up in Poland, ”Lukashenka said.

He called for a special account to be opened so that concerned citizens could transfer money there, “and not to Poland.”

The church in Budslav near Minsk, built in the 17th century, received from the Pope the title of a minor basilica in 1994 from the Pope, of which there are less than 2000 in the world. The fire in the church happened on May 11. The roof partially collapsed after the fire. There were no casualties.