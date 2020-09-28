Lukas Hinterseer and the Hamburg Sports Club – The relationship status: “It’s complicated” describes the current situation very well. The Austrian is no longer striker number 1 after Simon Terodde’s arrival and a change still seems possible – but only under certain conditions, headlines the Mopo.
HSV was no longer completely satisfied with the 29-year-old Austrian’s performance last season. In the meantime, replaced by Joel Pohjanpalo, Hinterseer was recently ousted by Simon Terodde, who already shone with a brace in the first game of the season.
The personnel situation for the Austrian national striker is by no means satisfactory. A club change seems possible, because Hinterseer wants to play. As the Mopo reported, the HSV should have received numerous inquiries for the attacker – so far, however, there should not be a suitable offer, because the red pants would only give the striker under certain conditions.
The HSV bosses are said to have put a stop to a change within the 2nd Bundesliga. It is absolutely impossible that Hinterseer would be handed over to the competition. If a change should be made, then preferably abroad – perspective and finances must be right.
Hinterseers’ Instagram appearance recently caused a stir: the Austrian removed all pictures related to HSV from the platform and thus incited possible thoughts of parting. As the Mopo learned this was a measure against offensive hater comments. The Austrian wanted to reduce his online presence, which is why he deleted all posts on his page, without exception.
However, a change is still possible. The cooperation between HSV and Hinterseer could end again after a year together. The role of reservist or backup for Terodde is apparently not an option for the Austrian who wants to play regularly. Now the waiting for the right offer begins – the transfer market is still open until October 5th.
