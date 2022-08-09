The Nerazzurri striker: “I tell you honestly, I only think about the tricolor. The goals arrive, I don’t care about individual goals ”. Then some goodies given to the fans on Instagram

He does not hide, Romelu Lukaku. “Here we are at Inter: we are playing for the Scudetto”. The Belgian finds a Nerazzurri shirt without tricolor on the chest, finished on the Rossoneri shirts after the title arrived with Antonio Conte on the bench in 2020-21. Then, the known story: the courtship of Chelsea, the pharaonic move to London, the almost immediate repentance and the hidden work to return to Milan, the city where he felt loved to the end and which – in the Inter side – welcomed him back. as the possible savior.

Top scorers? – From Wednesday the full interview with Lukaku on Dazn will be available, but the anticipation is enough to understand what the Belgian’s goal is for the season that starts on Saturday night on the Lecce pitch. “I tell you honestly: I only think about the Scudetto. This is the most important thing for me, I don’t care about the top scorers. The goals arrive, I don’t care about individual goals.” All said with a smile, but the message comes loud and clear. Romelu will restart from the Salento, the team in which he found his first joy in Serie A of his career, making his debut in the 2019-20 season. Big Rom’s mission is about to begin. See also F1 | Ferrari: the airbox becomes triangular again on the 674

to war with brozo – Lukaku then answered some questions from fans on Instagram stories: “The best goal scored against Inter? In the 3-0 against Milan. But the goal in Naples was also nice, when we won 3-1. The relationship with Lautaro? Phenomenal, special. The one with Barella? Nice, honest, sincere. Brozovic? We joke all day, but when you have to go to war he is there ”. There is also space for some more personal questions, such as the person who believed in Lukaku from day one (“My mom”) and what he does in his spare time: “Rest, play with my son, PS5”.

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 20:27)

