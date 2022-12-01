The star center forward of the Belgian national team failed in four very clear situations and for this reason his team only drew 0-0 against Croatia, a result that eliminated him from the World Cup and puts an end to the cycle of the country’s golden generation. Those led by Zlatko Dalic suffered throughout the second half and finished second in the zone, behind Morocco.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Immersed in sporting crises and internal tensions, Belgium entered the field of Ahmad bin Ali with the obligation to win to qualify for the round of 16. However, despite making the necessary merits, the scorer Romelu Lukaku had a fatal day, missing four goals. Croatia came out unscathed from a poor performance and got into the final phase of Qatar 2022 thanks to 0-0.

In the first half, Belgium sought to dominate with the ball, but their lack of ideas was a constant. Even the clearest chance was for Croatia and just started the game. After 16 seconds, Ivan Perišić cut in at the gate of the area and fired just wide.

With the passing of the minutes, those directed by Zlatko Dalic settled into the field, but they were not clear to finish off the Belgian goal.

After 14 minutes, the controversy of the match arose, when the English referee Anthony Taylor penalized a violation by Yannick Carrasco on Andrej Kramaric. However, the VAR noticed a millimeter off-side by Dejan Lovren in the previous play and reversed the judge’s decision.

In the last quarter of an hour of a monotonous and low-emotion stage, Dries Mertens had the chance to open the ball, but was unable to push the ball into the six-yard box.

Croatia celebrates their passage to the next round, where they will face the winner of group E. © Albert Gea / Reuters

The addition had many more clear chances and it is partly due to the search for coach Roberto Martínez, who sent the striker Lukaku onto the field to seek the victory that would put Belgium in the final phase.

A little more open defensively, it also gave Croatia situations, which collided with the figure of Thibaut Courtois. First it was Luka Modric who tried from medium distance, then Mateo Kovacic at the door of the area and again Modric from inside the area, but on all three occasions they ran into the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

In a flurry, the ‘Red Devils’ bordered on victory with two unbeatable chances. First, at 59, Kevin de Bruyne left Carrasco one-on-one, but his shot was intervened by Dejan Lovren and the rebound fell to Lukaku, who took a right hand that hit the post and went away.

Two minutes later, De Bruyne again appeared with a cross and, through Dominik Livakovic’s rude miss, Lukaku headed just over the crossbar.

The ‘Red Devils’ leave Qatar with only one victory and it is a low performance of their golden generation in their last big event. © Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

Four minutes from the end, Belgium produced a very good play that culminated in the penetration of Thomas Meunier. The winger assisted Lukaku in a great way, who, alone in the small area, defined poorly and outside.

Already in stoppage time, Lukaku fulfilled a poker of missed opportunities after not pushing the ball under the goal with enough power to score.

Finally it was a 0-0 that rounded off Belgium’s disappointing participation in the World Cup. This result allowed Croatia to advance as second in group F and will wait for the winner of zone E.