Tim Howard, now NBC commentator, said he received a message from the Belgian forward: “The situation is too hot now, he can tell you something after the summit”
Tim Howard, former goalkeeper who played with Romelu Lukaku at Everton, from 2013 to 2016, now columnist for Nbc in the United States, during a television broadcast said he had received a message from the former Inter striker.
the message
–
“He wrote to me and told me there will be another summit on Monday.” I can tell you more later. Now the situation is too hot, “” said Howard, who also said he “disagrees” with Tuchel’s decision to exclude Lukaku from the game with Liverpool.
