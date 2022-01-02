Tim Howard, former goalkeeper who played with Romelu Lukaku at Everton, from 2013 to 2016, now columnist for Nbc in the United States, during a television broadcast said he had received a message from the former Inter striker.

the message

–

“He wrote to me and told me there will be another summit on Monday.” I can tell you more later. Now the situation is too hot, “” said Howard, who also said he “disagrees” with Tuchel’s decision to exclude Lukaku from the game with Liverpool.