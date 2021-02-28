Inter de Milan is making a steady progress in Serie A and reinforces its leadership status since it snatched the top spot from Milan on a date before thrashing it 3-0 and stretching the lead at the top. Great merit of the present time of the group directed by Antonio Conte corresponds to Romelu lukaku, Belgian striker who is performing enough to be considered one of the best in the world in his position.

And the attacker who forms a pair with the Argentine Lautaro Martínez once again displayed a power that he does not know for minutes and that obviously does not need too much warm-up: in the game this Sunday, on the 24th date, he scored Genoa when they were barely 33 seconds into the game.

Last weekend, the former Manchester United striker had started with everything when five minutes later he assisted Lautaro so that the exRacing scored the first goal in the classic against Milan.

This time, with the power and speed that characterize him and make him one of the most dangerous in the world, he faced from the middle to the right and reaching the center circle he took the crossed right hand, unapproachable for goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

But it is not the first time that the Belgian makes his goalscoring precociousness clear: in this same season, he also made Benevento get up early on September 30, in the 5-2 win.

On that occasion he was even faster: he only let the clock tick 28 seconds before sending the ball into the net.

The curious thing is that Lukaku is a nightmare that does not allow rivals to relax at any point in the game: he is also a danger at the close of the matches, when everything becomes more important, when more precautions are taken and defenses more they close.

In this 2020/21 campaign, for instance, he scored goals at Fiorentina at 42 minutes of the second half to win 4-3; at 90 he scored against Borussia Mönchengladbach to draw 2-2 in the group stage of the Champions League; At 39 of the complement he put the 3-2 to Torino from a penalty; At 49 of the second he finished off Cagliari with the 3-1 goal and again made Fiorentina bitter in the Italian Cup by putting it 2-1 in the 119th minute, in overtime.