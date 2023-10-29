When Romelu tried to patch things up with the Nerazzurri, the Argentine opposed it along with the rest of the group’s senators

Filippo Conticello

On the morning of July 15th, a few hours after the shouts received on the receiver from the CEO. Piero Ausilio and once he realized the landslide caused within the Inter world by his behavior, Romelu Lukaku had tried to stop everything with his hands. The attempt at rapprochement ended immediately in front of the wall erected by the whole locker room, with an Argentine center forward at the head. Lautaro Martinez, who had called his friend of many battles several times in vain, reiterated to the managers that someone like Rom would no longer have citizenship in the team and Marotta and Ausilio were happy to comply.

At that moment, Toro already knew that he would become captain and moral guide in the post-Handanovic era, a position that Rom himself aspired to, who in his three years with the Nerazzurri often acted as a driving force for his teammates. At that moment Toro lost his little friend, his favorite sidekick with whom he had created a hungry and enthusiastic couple, but he couldn’t have known that at the same time he would gain freedom, which for an attacker often means goals. In this case, a hail of goals. In short, Lautaro is more the servant knight of a voracious king, but now he himself is the sovereign in a more democratic community: there, in the Inter kingdom, for example, Marcus Thuram has inserted himself wonderfully, a prototype of a center forward who seems built to play together with him. The Frenchman gave a new harmony to the entire attack, ideal for enhancing his partner with the armband. See also Mannone: "Szczesny at Arsenal was really out of his mind"

the numbers say it — The Belgian’s exhausting summer psychodrama therefore did well at least to Lautaro, who discovered himself to be an all-out gunner. As a man and teammate, the Argentine felt the shame of betrayal firsthand: already in the summer of 2022 he was the first to welcome Rom back into the team as if nothing had happened and then, last summer, he toasted with him at his wedding before seeing it disappear. As a striker, however, he can bless the departure of his cumbersome teammate, given that the new Inter is Argentine-led thanks also to the addition of Thuram. Among those who hoped to whistle today at San Siro (and those who will do so anyway) there are few widows of the LuLa that was: of that mythological creature, capable of bringing back a championship after 11 years, the trace in the memory is about to fade, because the the new trendy acronym among the Nerazzurri is called ThuLa. See also The Acura LMDh took its first steps in France

The Franco-Argentine harmony arose naturally and increased the firepower of the entire company, as certain numbers testify. During Romelu’s first Inter life, from 2019 to 2021, when Martinez was able to play regularly with his Belgian teammate, the average goals per game for the whole team was already high, at 1.9. Last season this figure decreased slightly, 1.8, also because the number of games played in tandem went down. But it is this season, with the simultaneous presence on the pitch of Martinez and Marcus, that the goal average has risen to 2.7.

new crown — Translated, in this new era the goals come in bunches and very often it is the captain and top scorer who benefits. In the ranking of the bombers he sails alone without rivals having already added 11, but the feeling is that one of the main duelists for the top of the king of the bombers could be Lukaku himself, still stuck at 5 but with the high gear now in gear: a LuLa rival for who will score more, the world upside down. While waiting for the duel to expand, there is tomorrow’s one: the cameras will look for grim glances or fake smiles, but on his part the Argentine will politely shake hands and then continue on his way. Yesterday he also posted a combative photo with the words “ready for tomorrow”: you can see him risking a half-overturn in front of the pleased look of Simone Inzaghi. He, the coach, was the first to remove the crown from Romelu’s head to place it once and for all on Lautaro’s head. See also Latest news and rumors of Atlético de Madrid signings: Saúl, Joao Félix, Azpilicueta ...