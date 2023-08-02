Lukaku to Juventus and Vlahovic to Chelsea: there is no agreement on the blues balance for the black and whites

Cristiano Giuntoli is preparing the transfer market table with the Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange between Juventus and Chelsea. The blues club has opened up to the possibility, but cannot find a balance with the black and white club evaluations of the two players (ok forty million for Big Rom, but Londoners don’t want to put any more 35 balance and don’t want to go beyond 20). The feeling of many insiders is that the deal will eventually be concluded, giving the former Inter center forward Massimiliano Allegri to transform him into the new lighthouse of the Juventus attack. However, not everyone sees it that way.

Lukaku to Juventus? No, Saudi Arabia for Malu Mpasinkatu

“I think Juve is actually trying to make the Lukaku-Vlahovic swap, but I don’t know if it will go through, personally I remain convinced that in the end the Belgian will go to Arabia. I read of a lot of discontent from the fans, but the coach decides and we know how Allegri thinks about it, he will always prefer ready-made players”. the words of Malu Mpasinkatu (journalist, commentator, great market expert and current sports director of Alessandria) to the microphones of Radio Bianconera.

Lukaku-Vlahovic Juventus-Chelsea exchange, Giuntoli no longer leaves for London. Here because

“We were aware of a trip to London by Giuntoli but Chelsea’s opening for the Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange advised Juve not to leave because Juve’s reasoning is this: Vlahovic could be the key to solving a problem that is Lukaku at Chelsea – the words of Luca Marchetti transfer market expert to Sky Sport – You get an important and young player, like Vlahovic, with international experience and who has played in an important championship like Serie A with an important shirt like that of Juventus against a player who is currently unused at Chelsea. The problem with this negotiation is what Lukaku is worth and what Vlahovic is worth. If Juventus goes to London to talk about this potential exchange, they put themselves in a condition of less strength. In the event that the deal is not made, Juve still have Vlahovic but Chelsea are doing nothing with Lukaku”.

Lukaku to Juventus and Vlahovic to Chelsea, the bookmakers bet on it

For bookies, the passage of Romelu Lukaku to Juventus: it is on the blackboard at 1.50. It is unlikely that there will be an afterthought with Big Rom’s return to Inter (paid for 10) and the “Milan” option reaches 15 times the stake. Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea: low odds although not like Lukaku at Chelsea (1.80), unlikely to go to PSG or Real Madrid (3.50 and 10)

Kessie, Juventus or Tottenham? Spurs ahead

Juventus have a principle of understanding with Barcelona for Franck Kessie: for a loan with the right to buy which, under certain conditions, would become an obligation for a 10-15 million deal. Tottenham, however, can put the same amount immediately with a definitive purchase.

The former Milan is tempted by the Premier League, but has not yet released the reserves. The midfielder didn’t play in the friendly match between Barcelona and his former team (which the Blaugrana won 1-0 with goals from Ansu Fati): “Franck didn’t play due to a slight annoyance. As for his future, I can to say that he knows exactly what the situation is”, the words of the Catalan coach Xavi at the end of the game.

Juventus transfer market, Alex Sandro in Saudi Arabia?

Alex Sandro is courted by Al Hillal. The Brazilian left-back has another year of contract with Juventus, but there has been a new contact with the Arab team which has already signed Ruben Neves, Milinkovic Savic and Koulibaly.

In pills: Fabio Miretti on loan to Saleritana you can do it. Carlos Augusto: for the Brazilian full-back from Monza, in addition to Inter, there is also competition from Turin (which could have money to invest if it sells Ricci to Lazio). Marley Ake towards Udinese, with a redemption for the Friulians and a counter-ransom for Juventus.

